Barbara Ann Kosek of Wilkes-Barre passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born Nov. 7, 1943, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late John and Lottie Drelick Jendrzejewski.
Barbara was a 1961 graduate of Marymount High School, Wilkes-Barre. She was employed by Bell Telephone for several years and later worked as a case worker for the Department of Public Welfare. Barbara was also a volunteer at Geisinger Clinic, Wilkes-Barre.
She was a member of St. Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre, and volunteered to help with their food drives.
Barbara was an accomplished artist, a wonderful mother, grandmother and sister. She was a great cook and baker who usually hosted family celebrations and welcomed anyone who was introduced to her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kosek, in 1999; and sisters, Aline Furcon; and Janet Jendrzejewski.
Surviving are her daughter, Rebecca Powell and her husband, Tim, Lebanon; son, Jason Kosek and his wife, Lili, Gilbert, Ariz.; grandchildren, Fiona, Aidan and Liam Poewell; and Wazhen, Jonas, and Audrey Kosek; sister, Joan Grinell, Wilkes-Barre; brother, John Jendrzejewski, Wilkes-Barre; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Deacon Bill Behm will be celebrant.
A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 15, 2020