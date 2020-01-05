|
Barbara Ann Kubesh Jacobs 76, of Hanover Twp., native of Calmar, Iowa, passed away at her home on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
Barbara was born April 22, 1943, a daughter of the late Elvin and Mabel Pechota Kubesh. She attended St. Aloysius Catholic School and graduated from South Winneshiek High School, Calmar, Iowa.
She pursued a career with Western Union in New York City, where she met the love of her life, John Jacobs, and married on June 27, 1965, in Wilkes-Barre. She and John resided in South Wilkes-Barre until 1995 and later in Nanticoke until moving to Hanover Twp. in 2015.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Jacobs, on Sept. 17, 2015.
They had two children, Brenda (Harry) Wenner and John (Sandra) Jacobs; five grandchildren, Raquel and Bret Wenner and Ashlee, Travis and Nicholas Jacobs; and five great grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, Betty (Tom) Blair, Nancy (Dave) Hageman and Debra (Drew) Meyer; an aunt, Evelyn Hruska; as well as nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish/St. Aloysius Church, Barney Street, Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Richard J. Cirba as celebrant.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Viewing and visitation hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Jacobs' memory may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Unit 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Citizens' Voice from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020