Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
9:00 AM
Ss. Peter and Paul Church
13 Hudson Road
Plains Twp., PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Ss. Peter and Paul Church
13 Hudson Road
Plains Twp., PA
View Map
Barbara Ann Miller


1942 - 2020
Barbara Ann Miller Obituary

Barbara Ann Miller of the Mill Creek section of Plains Twp. passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Born April 16, 1942, in Miners Mills, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Matichko Bucknavage.

Barbara graduated from James M. Coughlin, Class of 1960, and Kings County Hospital Center School of Nursing, in 1965, where she was employed until she retired in 1995.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, on Oct. 8, 2011; brothers, Frank, Michael, Andrew, Joseph and Al; and her sister, Ann Juzwiak.

Surviving are her niece, Anne Gerrity and husband, Martin; and her nephew, Mark Juzwiak and his wife, Karen; great-niece, Colleen Deschamp and her husband, Greg; and great-nephews, Kevin and Brian Gerrity.

Barbara's life will be celebrated Friday in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp.. Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. The Rev. Joseph Greskiewicz will be the celebrant.

Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Center, 210 Adams Ave., Scranton, or to Ss. Peter and Paul Parish, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., PA 18705.

Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.


