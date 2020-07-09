Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish
Park Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Jamiolkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Osick Jamiolkowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Osick Jamiolkowski Obituary

Barbara Ann Osick Jamiolkowski of Wilkes-Barre passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home.

Born April 6, 1942, in Pringle, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth Thompson Osick.

Barbara was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She was always willing to help anyone who needed it. She was an animal lover and her pets, Solo, Tiny, Angel and Dallas were always by her side. To say she treasured her family would be an understatement.

She loved going on vacations, drinking coffee and going to the casino in past years. She also volunteered her time at her church, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

Her husband's family (in-laws) were her family. She spent as much time as she could with them.

She loved going shopping and seeing her grandsons play sports. She was their biggest fan. We will miss her antics, her stubbornness, her spunk. She was a warrior, battling epilepsy and dementia with a strong and vigorous heart.

Her son, John, was the apple of her eye. Her last words to him were, "I love you very much."

Barbara's last moments were spent surrounded by her family in her sons arms.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 1989; and infant daughter, Barbara.

She will be sadly missed by her son, John Jamiolkowski, with whom she resided, and his wife, Sheila, Wilkes-Barre; and grandsons, John III and Erek.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday from Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope Parish, Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday.

Memorial donations may be made to the family to help cover final expenses.

The family gratefully thanks the doctors, nurses, and staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, Specifically Dr. Keneth Koury and family doctor Michaelene Torbik, and the staff at Residential Hospice, especially nurse Connie.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -