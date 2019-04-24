Barbara Ann Stach, 81, of Swoyersville, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.



Barbara was born Sept. 16, 1937, to the late George and Mary Catherine Papciak Mack, of Swoyersville.



Barbara is survived by her husband, Anthony Stach Jr. Barbara and Anthony, childhood friends and sweethearts, celebrated 60 incredible years of marriage on Sept. 20, 2018.



Barbara was a 1955 graduate of Swoyersville High School. A lifelong lover of history and stories, she authored the Class of 1955's biography in the Swoyersville High Yearbook. She spent 18 years working in the Operations Center for First Eastern Bank in Wilkes-Barre. Afterwards, she worked at Fox Hill Country Club in Exeter until her retirement. She found fulfillment in working and appreciated a job well done.



She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Swoyersville. She and Anthony also frequently attended St. Barbara's Parish in Exeter.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Sharon Nenichka and her husband, Mark, Swoyersville; Anthony Stach and his wife, Luanne, West Pittston; and Susan Anderson and her husband, Lance, Exeter; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Krista Flanagan; Nicholas and Emma Anderson; Fred Smith; Sarah Wade; Jessica Werner; and Anthony and Jeremy Stach; great-granddaughter, Aria Werner; longtime family friend, Bill Flanagan; and many other family and friends.



She will remembered for her unparalleled sense of humor, love of football (especially the Pittsburgh Steelers), and devotion to her husband, children, grandchildren and granddog, Neo, by all those who knew her. She will be greatly missed.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville.



Private interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Swoyersville.



At Barbara's request, there will be a private viewing held by her loved ones to celebrate her life.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.



To honor her memory, be kind, love deeply, forgive often and play some Ray Price or Patsy Cline.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

