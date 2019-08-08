|
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:30 PM
View Map
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
View Map
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
View Map
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Barbara Bohinski
1954 - 2019
Barbara Bohinski of Wilkes-Barre Twp. went to be with Jesus after living gracefully with a recurrence of uterine cancer. Surrounded by her family, she entered into heaven on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Born Feb. 16, 1954, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Charlotte Cecilia Faszczewski Koretz and Lawrence Koretz Sr. Barbara attended Marymount High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was a graduate of the first graduating class of Bishop Hoban High School, Wilkes-Barre, in 1972. Upon receiving her nursing degree from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Wilkes-Barre, in 1975, as part of the school's last graduating class, Barbara worked as a registered nurse with the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp., and St. Agnes Medical Center in Philadelphia. Most recently, Barbara was the sole nurse working alongside her husband of 35 years at their homestead family medicine practice in Wilkes-Barre Twp.
Auntie Barb was the office expert at Doc Bo's although she often said she was a "Jack of all trades, master of none." Many though would say her most important role in that office was living out her and her husband's hallmark mission of taking the time to be a friend to all patients and treating them as if they were family.
Barbara was the most loving and caring wife to her late husband, Dr. Stanley T. Bohinski, and the best mother to Chesla Ann, Timothy Blaise and Christopher James. Mom loved making salon appointments and talking selfies with Ches, watching and reviewing all things Duke basketball with Tim, and smiling and finding the good in everything with Chris. Grandma Barbara also loved rooting on AJ from the sideline during his high school football games and throughout college to the workforce, being animated with Blaise as they played choo-choo trains and sang together, and beaming with pure joy and talking when she was with Lyla.
Barbara was devoted to her family and treated everyone with the same love and attention. Wife, mom, grandma, sister, daughter, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend, she exemplified the true meaning of a family woman in all aspects of her life. Barbara was the most supportive and compassionate cheerleader to all those in her life. Her selfless, genuine nature made everyone around her happy and comfortable. Her humble nature and likeable personality were beautiful to witness!
A seasoned Scrabble extraordinaire, Barbara had an artillery of ways to get her points across verbally and an avidity for putting her thoughts down on the neatly spaced blue lined scrolls. Receiving a handwritten card from Barb was both a blessing and an artistic creation. Momma Boh also had an affinity to pick out the most perfect gifts. Her sentimental nature always incorporated the family colors and the family bird, the blue heron, into the trinkets she would purchase and also receive from her family. Mom beamed with pride this past Christmas as she showed her family the manger set that her and dad bought as newlyweds that now contained over 200 animals, which all kept baby Jesus warm.
Mom found joy in all aspects of her life and made every day special - swimming, pinochle, shut-the-box, Pride and Prejudice, Mary Engelbriet, Jordan Spieth, storytelling, pizza and wings, Genny Light, Manischewitz, seashell collecting on the beach.
Barbara was a woman of strong faith, who devotedly prayed to the Blessed Mother. She was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre, formerly St. Mary's Church of the Maternity, as well as the recipient of the Lamps of Knowledge medal at the 2nd Annual Smile Day celebration that took place last year.
In addition to her mother and father in 2014 and 1991, respectively, she was preceded in death by her "little angel" in 1989 and her husband, Stanley T. Bohinski, D.O. in 2013.
Surviving is her daughter, Chesla Ann Lenkaitis and her husband, Tony, Wyoming; and her sons, Timothy Blaise Bohinski and his wife, Selena, Sewell, N.J.; and Christopher James Bohinski, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; grandchildren, AJ Lenkaitis, Philadelphia; Blaise Thomas Bohinski and Lyla Marie Bohinski, both of Sewell, N.J.; sisters, Marianne Pietroski, Mountain Top; Lorraine Koretz, Maricopa, Ariz.; Rosemarie Hughes and her husband, Howard, Shickshinny; Charlene Koretz and her husband, Paul Coleman, Chalfont; Andrea Koretz, of Hershey; brothers, Lawrence "Larry" Koretz Jr., Kingston; and David Koretz and his wife, Promise, Bear Creek; mother-in-law, Anna Bohinski, Kingston; sisters-in-law, Barbara Aleo and her husband, Vincent, Wilkes-Barre; and Donna Cigna and her husband, Frank, Thornhurst; brother-in-law, Robert Bohinski and his wife, Marianne, Raleigh, N.C.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. John S. Terry, pastor, will be celebrant.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 8, 2019