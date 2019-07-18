Barbara Brehl Giarratano, 59, of Harveys Lake, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after an 18-month courageous battle with sarcoma.



Born in Camden, N.J., she was the daughter of the late John Brehl and Elizabeth Martin Brehl.



She was a proud Jersey girl and loved all things "Jersey" including her friends, diners, the shore and Jon Bon Jovi.



Barbara was a graduate of Camden Catholic High School and received a degree in social work from Luzerne County Community College. She was previously employed by Head Start, WVIA, and most recently, the Hallmark Corporation.



Aside from her beloved family and friends, Barb loved traveling, running bus trips to NYC, Lady GaGa, Broadway shows, the Oscars, and any event she could attend to support her family and friends. For nine years, Barbara assisted in running the homeless program at Camp Orchard Hill at Christmas and Easter.



She had a strong Christian faith and loved God. She will be greatly missed.



Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband, Daniel, at home; daughter, Ashley Bomba (Bernie), Swoyersville; son, Wade (Mandy), Portsmouth, Va.; granddaughter, Amelia Elizabeth Giarratano, who brought her tremendous joy in her last months; several cousins and a host of friends that she called "family."



The family wishes to acknowledge the excellent care, compassion and love Barb was shown at Hospice of the Sacred Heart and requests that any memorial donations be made there in her memory.



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. Friends may call from noon until time of service. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 18, 2019