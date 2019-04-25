Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara DiMario Millikin. View Sign Service Information Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc. 20 South Main Street Plains , PA 18705 (570)-823-1358 Send Flowers Obituary

Born to Dominick and Mildred Volpicelli DiMario on Aug. 24, 1934, in Nanticoke, Barbara DiMario Millikin left this beautiful earth for a much better place on Monday, April 22, 2019.



Barbara recently asked "when did I get old?" but even though her body showed her 84 years of experience, her mannerisms and sense of humor kept her spirit young and she enjoyed life until the end.



Barbara worked in the hospitality industry until her retirement in 2004. She then filled her days (and added many years to her life) with joy and friendship at the Kingston Active Adult Center, where she volunteered serving lunch before playing an intense game of shuffleboard.



An avid reader, she enjoyed spending quiet time with her collection of books and magazines. She played a version of solitaire where only she knew the rules and those rules changed daily. Barbara loved music and could outlast someone half her age on the dance floor. She traveled on bus trips with her closest of friends and thoroughly enjoyed live theatre and musicals at many different local venues. Once told by concerned family that she can't eat ice cream every single night, her response was "why can't I?" Touché mom and enjoy.



Barbara lived, loved and laughed her way through life. She made an impact on everyone she had the privilege of knowing. She has left us in body only as her beautiful spirit will always remain in our hearts.



Barbara's surviving family members include children, Linda Toback Gullotto and her husband, Joe, of Nanticoke; Robert Millikin, Centerville, Ohio; Annette Millikin Nogic, Dallas; and Angela Millikin, Nanticoke; brothers, Paul DiMario and his wife, Barbara, Central Lake, Mich.; and Anthony DiMario and his wife, Kathy, Toms River, N.J.; and sister, Frances DiMario Ponko, Hanover Twp. "Meme" was blessed with seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful loving friends.



Funeral services are private and are being held at the convenience of the family from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.



