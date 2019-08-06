Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Turpak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Eve Turpak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Eve Turpak Obituary
Barbara Eve Turpak, 85, of Dallas, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at The Meadows Nursing Center.

Born in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Julie Cituk Blaskiewicz. 

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Turpak, in 1992, and brother, Joseph Blaskiewicz.

Surviving are her daughters, Terri Turley, Patricia Brogna, Barbara Wasko, and Christina Kaplan; son, David Turpak; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In keeping with Barbara's wishes, there will no immediate local services planned. Private memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now