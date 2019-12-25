|
|
Barbara Francis Belles, 72, of Kingston, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
She was born in Kingston on Nov. 7, 1947, and was the daughter of the late Francis and Anna Hawryshko Andruskevitch.
Barbara graduated from Nanticoke High School in 1965. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Richard Hawryshko.
Barbara is survived by son, Robert (Katherine) and Brian (Delilah); daughter, Michelle Belles (Randy Jones); sister, Maryanne Garcia; grandchildren, Robert, Gabrielle, Dakotah, Jaden, Brian, Jr. and Kassandra; great-granddaughter, Myalla.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 2011 state Route 29, Hunlock Creek, with the Rev. Alex Roche officiating.
Private interment will be in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, Inc., Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 25, 2019