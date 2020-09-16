Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Family Parish Church
574 Bennett St.
Luzerne, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Haines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Haines

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. Haines Obituary

Barbara J. Haines, 74, of Poplar Street, Dallas, died Monday morning, Sept. 12, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Catherine Frantz Carter. She graduated from Luzerne High School. She resided in Dallas since the 1970s.

Barbara was self-employed and owned Northeast Equipment. Earlier, she was the office manager at General Cigar. She was a loving wife and mother. She also loved animals, bowling, yard and estate sales.

Preceding her in death were her brothers, Fred and Jerry.

Surviving are her husband, Joseph W.; two sons, David, Warrior Run; and Michael, Dallas; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Holy Family Parish Church, 574 Bennett St., Luzerne, with the Rev. Jarrod Waugh officiating.

Friends and relative may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, following CDC guidelines of wearing a face covering and maintaining social distancing.

For information or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.hughbhughes.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -