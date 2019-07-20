Barbara J. Maslo, 84, of Nuangola Station, passed away July 18, 2019 at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre, with her daughter Cynthia by her side.



Barbara was born on June 10, 1935 to the late Albert and Margaret (Sachs) Thomas. She was a garment worker until her retirement and after retiring she loved spending time with her family and being in her yard.



Barbara was preceded in death in addition to her parents by her husband Adam Maslo Jr. and her one brother, her four sisters, and several nephews.



Barbara is survived by her two daughters Susan Allen and her husband Craig, and Cynthia Cooper, her four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter, her sister-in-law, and her brother-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral arrangements are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. McCune Funeral Home is assisting the family. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 20, 2019