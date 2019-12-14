|
Barbara J. Wall, 60, of Monroe Twp., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at her home.
Born in Noxen, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Romona Meeker Wall. She was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School, Class of 1976, and received her bachelor's of education from Misericordia University. She continued her education and received her master's degree from Marywood University.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a librarian by Lake-Lehman Elementary School where she continued to read to the students on a monthly basis until her death. She was a member of Alderson United Methodist Church of Harveys Lake where she served as a Lay Leader. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Dallas Chapter 396, the Retired Teachers and the PASR and DKG. Barbara loved to sing and was a member of the Orpheus of Wilkes-Barre and sang in the Country Plus Band. She volunteered with Meals for Habitat and donated blood to the Red Cross for plasmapheresis.
Barbara enjoyed traveling and some of her favorite places were Gettysburg; Chincoteague, Va.; Corning Glass; casinos; Germany; and her cruises to Alaska. She also enjoyed her monthly lunches with the retired teachers.
Surviving are her siblings, Eileen Goble and her husband, Gene, Jenkins Twp.; Russ Wall and his wife, Elaine, Monroe Twp.,; Cynthia Trumbower and her husband, Dave, Hunlock Creek; Amelia Hettesheimer and her husband, Jesse, Monroe Twp.; Polly Weisenbacker and her husband, Ken; 17 nieces and nephews and 18 great-nieces and nephews. She was honorary mother to Paige Hettesheimer and guided many others with her wisdom.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in Alderson United Methodist Church, corner of Kunkle Road and Lakeside Drive, Harveys Lake, with the Rev. Val Rommel, pastor, officiating.
Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Medical Oncology Associates Prescription Assistance Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 14, 2019