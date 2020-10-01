Home

Mayo Funeral Home - Shickshinny
77 North Main Street
Shickshinny, PA 18655
570-542-4214
Barbara J. Yudisky Obituary

Barbara J. Yudisky, 64, of Larksville, died Thursday morning, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Keystone Garden Estates where she had been staying.

Born Aug. 15, 1956, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Shirley Lane Yudisky.

She was employed at one time by United Rehabilitation Services.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Futoma, who died Dec. 16, 2004.

Surviving are a niece, Melissa Hook and her husband, Larry; great-niece, Hannah Hook; and great-nephew, Noah Hook; a brother-in-law, John Futoma Jr.; and several cousins.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Hanover Green Cemetery, Hanover Twp. with the Rev. Brian Wallace, pastor of Dorranceton United Methodist Church, officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Shickshinny.

For information or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.


