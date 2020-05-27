|
|
Barbara Joan Szafran Maloney, 69, of Plains Twp., passed away peacefully Sunday, May 10, 2020, at home of natural causes.
She was born Aug. 27, 1950, to the late Stanley Szafran and Johanna Lulis Szafran Mayo.
Barbara attended Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School and was a graduate of Plains High School, Class of 1968. She worked in the garment industry in her early adult life, later at Premo's Bakery and most recently as a dietary aide at Mercy Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.
She will be remembered fondly for her tireless sense of humor, her generosity of spirit and her easy-going approach to life.
In addition to her parents and numerous aunts and uncles, Barbara was predeceased by her brother, Stanley Szafran, also of Plains Twp.
She is leaves behind her proudest accomplishment, her children, Denise Maloney Aaron and husband, Jason; Joseph Maloney and wife, Maria; David Maloney and wife, Deirdra; grandchildren, Heather Maloney; Anna and Ben Aaron; and Delia Lu Maloney and great-grandchildren, Jade and Ariya.
A private funeral service will be held by her family. Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of Barbara will be held at a later date.
If you would like to attend, please send contact information to [email protected]
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 27, 2020