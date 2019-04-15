Barbara Lois Shapiro Greenberg of Kingston died Sunday morning, April 14, 2019.
Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday from Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.
Interment will follow in Temple Israel Cemetery, Swoyersville.
Shiva will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Temple Israel, 239 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 15, 2019