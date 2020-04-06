|
Barbara Lynn Danko, 72, of Falls, got her wings on Friday, April 3, 2020.
She was born in New Jersey on March 5, 1948, and she was the daughter of the late Robert and Nathel Schobert.
She attended Wyoming Area High School and studied Computerized Accounting at McCann School of Business and Technology.
Barbara was fun loving, energetic, and a loving, caring and supportive person. She was always willing to help everyone she knew, she loved having fun and laughing. Her smile lit up the room. Bruce Edwards and Barb enjoyed their life together over the past few years hunting and fishing, singing and dancing, kayaking and quad riding, and doing all kinds of fun things together.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Danko; daughter, Michelle Danko Russick; sister, Addie Schobert; brothers, Wayne Schobert and Lee Schobert; niece, Kimberly Yurish Pencek; and nephew, Wayne Schobert Jr.
She is survived by her loving companion, Bruce Edwards; her cherished grandchildren, Angel Russick, Rob Russick, Joe Wynn and Jake Wynn; sisters, Cathy Yurish and husband, John; Missy Roberto and husband, Chris; along with many nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 6, 2020