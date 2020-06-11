Home

Barbara M. Rowett

Barbara M. Rowett Obituary
Barbara M. Rowett, 79, of Lancaster, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Born in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Alois and Sophie Plytage. Barbara retired from Donegal Mutual Insurance Company, where she worked as an underwriter. She enjoyed visiting the beach with her family, in particular, Surfside Beach.  

Barbara leaves behind her two daughters, Gayle Rowett, wife of Dave Doutrich, East Prospect; Audra, wife of Michael Imhoff, Townville, S.C.; and her grandchildren, Jonathan Cassel, fiancé of Jess Bonaduci, Wrightsville; and David Cassel, fiancé of Alana Bair, Wrightsville. 

In accordance with Barbara's wishes, there will be no formal services. Kindly omit flowers.

Arrangements are by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville, www.clydekraft.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 11, 2020
