Barbara M. Stillarty, 70, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Plains Twp.



She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Rocco and Mary Knorr Stillarty. Barbara was a 1966 graduate of St. Nicholas High School. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed for 35 years by the Social Security Administration in Wilkes-Barre.



Barbara was a member of St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre, where she served as moderator for many years with the Special Religious Education Program. She was also a volunteer with the church bingo and the church's annual bazaar.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Anthony and Joseph Stillarty; and by her nephew, Michael Vesek III.



She is survived by her sister, Jacqueline Vesek and her husband, Michael, Wilkes-Barre; niece, Terri Vesek, Wilkes-Barre and her companion, John Hadvance, Wilkes-Barre; great-nephews, Michael Vesek and Dylan Chapman; great-niece, Hayley Vesek; uncle, Robert Knorr and his wife, Betty, Kingston; and by numerous cousins, including her godmother, Charlotte Doyle, Ashley.



Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.



Interment will be in the parish cemetery, Shavertown.



Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701; or to Whiskers World, 100 Williams St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



Condolences may be sent by visiting Barbara's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 15, 2019