Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc
87 Washington Ave
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-1901
Barbara Mooney Zakowski, 70, passed away July 6, 2020, at The Gardens of East Mountain Monday.

Barbara was a graduate of St. Mary's High School and a dedicated long-term employee at Hampton House, Hanover Twp.

Surviving are her daughters, Amy Zakowski and Christine Rybak; grandchildren, Ciera Rybak, Jesse Rybak and Anthony Lombardo; brothers, Ronald Mooney, Michael Mooney and his wife, Gloria; sister-in-law, Dorothy Varchol; brother-in-law, Brinley Varchol; and devoted friend, Joyce Ultsh.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth.


