Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Hanover Twp., PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Panza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Panza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Panza Obituary

Barbara Panza, 74, of the Carverton section of Wyoming, passed away Monday evening, Sept. 28, 2020, at Highland Manor Nursing Center, Exeter.

Born in Philadelphia, Barbara was the daughter of the late Charles and Jean (Seposky) Leake.

Barbara was a licensed hematologist, working for Dr. Arthur Meyer until her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carmen R. Panza, on Jan. 30, 2008.

Barbara is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Barbara's family would like to offer a special thank you to the nurses, aides and staff of Highland Manor for the wonderful care and compassion given to Barbara.

Graveside services for Barbara will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Those attending, please meet at the chapel at 9:45 am. Masks are required and please practice social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 South Main St., Plains.

Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the National Greyhound Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 638 Homosassa, Florida 34487, in Barbara's memory.

For additional information or to leave Barbara's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -