Barbara Ritter Brush, 81, of Kingston, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
Born in Kingston on Dec. 31, 1937, she was the daughter of Peter Lawrence Ritter and Helen Churnside Ritter.
Barbara was a graduate of Forty Fort High School and Wilkes College. After graduating from Wilkes College, Barbara continued her education through the American Institute of Banking Program while employed by First National Bank. Barbara and her friends enjoyed weekend outings in her white Chevrolet convertible. On one of those Saturday nights, Barbara met her husband, Edwin John Brush, at a square dance at Sans Souci Park.
After the couple was engaged in 1958, Edwin was drafted into the United States Army and was eventually stationed in Augsburg, Germany. During his enlistment, Edwin encouraged Barbara to join him to be married in Germany, but she had intentions for a formal wedding ceremony at her church in Forty Fort. However, when President Kennedy received permission from Congress to extend the enlistment due to the building of the Berlin Wall, with the blessing of her parents, Barbara decided to travel alone to Germany to be married. Barbara embarked on the Queen Elizabeth II from New York City to Paris, where she took the train from Paris to Augsburg to meet Edwin.
Barbara's telegram to Edwin indicated the date, not the time of her arrival on the train, and Edwin waited all day at the train station until she arrived on the very last train that night. Edwin's loyalty and devotion to her continued for the next 56 years after they were married at the City Hall of Augsburg in a civil ceremony. While in Germany, Barbara befriended a German citizen in a bookstore, Jutta Bergmann. Jutta, and later her husband, Reiner, and son, Alexander, became lifelong friends of the couple.
After Edwin's honorable discharge, the couple lived in Kingston. Barbara did not return to work when they returned to the States, but the couple soon welcomed their only child and daughter, Marlene Faye Brush Loose.
Barbara was a loving, warm, and creative mother. Barbara introduced Marlene to reading for pleasure at the Hoyt Library, ocean swimming at the sea shore, afternoons at the Kingston Pool, Broadway shows in New York City, the world of business and politics and, most importantly, a deep love for Jesus Christ. Marlene's fondest memories were many Saturdays or holidays from school when they traveled to the Globe Store in Scranton to enjoy lunch and shopping, always ending the day with a few chocolate turtles from the candy counter for the ride home.
Barbara later returned to the work force in 1973 on a part-time basis at a grade school library within the Wyoming Valley West School District so she could continue to be with Marlene after school and summers. Within a year, she was offered a full-time position within the district to operate a Career Resource Center through a grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's Department of Education which promoted early career education.
Barbara became an advocate for career education, joining the American Association of Career Education. Barbara was a contributor to the organization's newsletter and also proudly contributed to the Girl Scout Handbook. Barbara strongly believed that early career education prepared young people to make better decisions regarding trade school or higher education. She also personally experienced that adolescents engaged on their future career goals better navigated through the difficult teenaged years by planning a career roadmap toward their independent future. She believed, as Twain once said, "Find a job you enjoy doing, and you will never have to work a day in your life."
After the grant was discontinued in 2000, Barbara retired from the Wyoming Valley West School District and accepted a position at the Osterhout Library, where she worked in the Children's Department and organized the Osterhout Teen Board. While at the Osterhout Library, she befriended colleagues who enjoyed reading and research as much as she did. It was with great sadness, due to health reasons, that she left her employment at the library.
Barbara had especially fond memories of her childhood growing up on Crisman Street in Forty Fort with her loving parents and sisters, Marilyn and Sally. Barbara often reflected on her very happy childhood memories with her family and friends, including summers at North Lake and Ocean Grove, N.J., attending Forty Fort United Methodist Church and participating in Forty Fort High School clubs and marching band. Barbara maintained many lifelong friendships from Forty Fort, including Shirley Arnold, Norita Hanlon and Karen Williams.
Barbara also had many other lifelong friendships, including Mary Beth Rizzo from Wilkes College, and the late Dolores Habib from First National Bank and many others from Forty Fort United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school for many years. Barbara also had many friends too numerous to mention from the Wyoming Valley West School District, the Osterhout Library and the Kingston Republicans. Barbara also maintained a decades-long friendship with her cousin, Pat Peacock, in England through written correspondence. This written connection with the family's British cousins began with her beloved aunt Margaret's correspondence with Pat's mother. Barbara and Edwin enjoyed meeting Pat and her family in person in 2002.
Barbara and Edwin enjoyed traveling, and especially enjoyed Sunday afternoon rides for dinner, which often included their daughter and her family. During their marriage, Barbara treated Edwin to homemade lemon meringue and apple pies, raspberry jam and created a very happy home for him.
Barbara loved her grandson, Grant, immensely. She found great satisfaction in his accomplishments and appreciated his wit and outlook. They shared similar interests and conversed often. In these conversations, Grant sometimes shared his studies and Barbara was always able to quickly relate and offer her insight. Most recently, when Grant described his linguistics course, Barbara shared the information she learned from books she read by Deborah Tannen. During the last several months, Grant was able to play Scrabble with her, which they both enjoyed. Grant was the world to her and they were truly kindred spirits.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and husband, were her brothers-in-law, Carl Frank Brush and Harry Asmus; and her sisters-in-law, Charlotte Brush Scutieri and her husband, Joseph Scutieri; and Arlene Ruth Brush Cavan and her husband, Robert Cavan.
Surviving, in addition to her daughter, Marlene and her husband, William David, and grandson, Grant William Loose, are her sisters, Marilyn Ritter Rozelle and her husband, Ralph; and Sally Ritter Asmus; and sisters-in-law, Louise Doris Brush and Joan Brush; and several nieces and nephews and their families.
The immediate family only will hold a private service at their convenience with the Rev. Dr. Michael Stine of Forty Fort United Methodist Church officiating.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 29, 2019