Barbara Strone Connell of Venice, Fla., passed away after a short illness in Venice, Fla.
She grew up in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre and graduated from Coughlin High School in 1957.
She was pre-deceased by her parents, John and Mary Strone; and her legal guardian, John Maciejczyk.
She married David Malavenda in 1960 and they had three children, Alisa, David and Robert.
Her husband passed in 1976, and her two sons, Robert and David, passed in 2008 and 2018.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas "Bud," whom she married in 1983. She is also survived by her daughter, Alisa (Lauri), Milwaukee, Wis.; stepson and wife, Thomas (Jane) Connell, Martinsville, N.J.; six grand-children; and one great-grandchild. Also her two brothers, Leon (Jane) Strone, The Villages, Fla.; Joseph (Laura) Knewasser, Bordentown, N.J.; and sister, Jackie Cory and her partner, Bob Applegate, Cleveland, Tenn.
She also had an older brother, Robert Strone, a Passaic, N.J. police officer, who died in the line of duty in 1958.
A Mass will be held in Venice, Fla. at a future date along with a "celebration of life."
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 18, 2020