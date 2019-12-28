|
Barry A. Payne, 77, of Wilkes-Barre passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family on Dec. 26, 2019.
Born Dec. 15, 1942 in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late James and Sara Burke Payne.
A Meyers High School graduate, Barry went on to play football for Temple University where he earned his bachelor of science in education. He completed his master's degree at Bloomsburg University and superintendent certificate of SUNY Cortland.
Barry was a teacher in the Deposit Central School District in New York where he coached varsity football and served as athletic director before retiring. Returning to Wilkes-Barre, Barry taught for a few more years, mostly at Coughlin High School.
Barry was a member of the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority for five years and served on the Wilkes-Barre Planning Commission. He was also a member Masonic Lodge 61 and Irem Temple Shriners.
A brother, Warren Payne, and sister, Nancy Spitler, preceded him in death.
Barry will be greatly missed by his wife of 49 years, the former Mary Brown; daughter, Kimberly and her husband Matt Lackey of Birmingham, Alabama; son; Barry Payne, II of Stroudsburg; granddaughters, Abigael and Madalyn Hulbert; nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
Celebration of Barry's Life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at noon at McLaughlin's, 142 South Washington St. in Wilkes-Barre.
Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Barry's family at www.celebratehislife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 28, 2019