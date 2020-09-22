Home

Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
570-654-3741
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Parish
West Pittston, PA
1948 - 2020
Barry Paul Finn Obituary

Barry Paul Finn, 71, of West Pittston, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Nov. 12, 1948, son of the late Betty Jane Goldsworthy and Paul McNulty, he was a 1967 graduate of the first Wyoming Area High School. He attended Luzerne County Community College and was a 1980 graduate of Pennsylvania State University.

Barry devoted his whole life to being a loving and caring father to his two sons. He was a charming vibrant personality with a refined taste for the good life. He loved playing golf, fishing and going to watch games with his sons. He was very involved in West Pittston Little League Baseball for 35 years, serving as a coach, manager, umpire, board member and president. He was past president of the Luzerne County Youth Employment Service, the Wyoming Area Football Parents Association and served as Chairman of the Luzerne County Children and Youth Advisory Board. He was a die-hard New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys fan and never let a bad season dull his love for the game.

He was a former on-air television meteorologist at WNEP and WYOU. He was a man of many talents and interests and spent his retired life painting, writing and publishing a book and helping his community.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Donna Chikowski.

He is survived by his sons, Matthew Finn; Paul Finn; and daughter-in-law Shalaka Dewan; brother, James Shepherd; his fur companion, Snowflake; nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston. Monsignor John Sempa will officiate. All those attending must follow CDC guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing.

Arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.


