McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCune Funeral Home
80 S. Mountain Blvd.,
Mountain Top, PA
Basil M. Rudusky M.D.

Basil M. Rudusky M.D. Obituary
Basil M. Rudusky, MD, 86, of Mountain Top, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in University of Pennsylvania Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Michael and Ann Rudusky.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his sister, Natalie Rudusky Wright.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Bernadine Novak Rudusky; and sons, Daryl Rudusky and wife, Pamela, Scottsdale, Ariz.; and Bryan Rudusky, Kennebunk, Maine.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 9, 2019
