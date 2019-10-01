Home

George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Basil W. "Bill" Gulick


1922 - 2019
Basil W. "Bill" Gulick Obituary
Basil W. "Bill" Gulick, 97, of Laurel Run and formerly of the Newtown section of Hanover Twp., passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at his home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 15, 1922, he was the son of the late John and Mary Gulick. He was a graduate of Kingston High School.

Bill served in the U.S. Navy for over 20 years during World War II, the Korean conflict and the Vietnam War periods. He was the holder of 10 service ribbons, two battle stars and eight letters of commendation for outstanding military duty and retired at the rank of Chief Petty Officer.

After his retirement, he was certified as a football and basketball official and was employed as a mail carrier.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, the former Florence Bardar Gulick; sisters, Olga, Anna Gurchig, Mary Chmil and Julia George; brothers, John, George, Michael, Henry and Alex Gulick.

Surviving are his son, William J. Gulick; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. A funeral service is at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, Wilkes-Barre, with the Very Rev. Michael Lepa officiating.

Interment with military honors will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Parastas is at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's name to St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, 58 Seneca St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 1, 2019
