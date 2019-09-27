|
Beatrice A. Galli, 83, of Exeter, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Elizabeth Rome Ardo.
She was a member of St. Barbara Parish at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Leonard; and a daughter, Annmarie Galli; and sisters, Marie Kozlek and Angeline Biscotto
Surviving are her son, Leonard and his wife, Michelle Galli, Exeter; grandchildren, Brittany, Brandon and Olivia; companion, Albert Beangelis, of Plains Twp.; a brother, John Joseph Ciliberto, Wyoming; and a sister, Margaret and her husband, John Brozzoski, Exeter; brothers-in-law, Thomas Koslek, Wilkes-Barre; and James Biscotto, Pittston.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will start at 10:30 a.m. in the church with the Rev. Joseph Sibilano, O.S.J., as celebrant.
Interment will be at a later date in Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton.
Arrangements are in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
To send the family an expression of sympathy or a condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of Sacred Heart, www.hospicesacredheart.org/donate.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 27, 2019