Beatrice Ann "Bee" Stone, 62, of Crisman Street, Forty Fort, died Wednesday morning, April 24, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Wilkes-Barre and raised in Edwardsville, she was the daughter of the late Helen Kerrick Wanyo. She graduated from Wyoming Valley West High School and graduated in Wilkes-Barre as a licensed practical nurse. She was employed by Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and earlier at Nebitt Memorial Hospital.
Bee had resided in Forty Fort for 29 years. She was a member of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Church, Edwardsville. She was a loving mother, wife and loved her dogs. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling with her family.
Preceding her in death are her mother and her brother, Richard Wanyo.
Surviving are her husband of 30 years, William F. Stone Jr.; son, William III, Penn State; brother, Michael and his wife, Karen, Edwardsville; sister-in-law, Sharon Nichol; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Rev. Paul Wolensky officiating. Interment will be in Mount Greenwood Cemetery, Trucksville.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to SPCA.
For information, or to send the family a condolence, visit www.hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 25, 2019