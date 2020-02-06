|
|
Beatrice C. Belles, 103, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Kingston Health Care Center.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Myrtle Stamets.
Beatrice was a life member of Firwood United Methodist Church, and was active in their J.O.Y. Class and the United Methodist Womens' Society. She also participated in the choir. She was a 20-year volunteer for the American Red Cross and the John Heinz Institute.
Beatrice was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother and will be sadly missed by all.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; sisters, Betty Coleman; Louise Hungarter; and Peggy Gilbert; and brother, Boyd Stamets.
Surviving are her children, Russell Belles (Pearl); Carole Stackonis; and Wayne Belles (Kathy); six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday from Harold C. Snowdon, Home for Funerals Inc., 420 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. The Rev. Craig Gommer, pastor, will officiate.
Private interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 6, 2020