Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John's the Evangelist Church
35 William Street
Pittston, PA
Entombment
Following Services
St. Mary's Cemetery,
Hanover Twp, PA
Beatrice S. Karavitch


1940 - 2019
Beatrice S. Karavitch Obituary
Beatrice S. Karavitch, 79, of Plains Twp., left the loving care of her surrounding family and was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and savior in the early hours on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, while in the care of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 25, 1940, she was a daughter of the late William and Beatrice Miller Gould. Beatrice grew up in the Miners Mills and Parsons area where she attended Wilkes-Barre schools and was a graduate of James M. Coughlin, Class of 1959.

On Feb. 25, 1960, Beatrice married the man who she would love and cherish for the next 59 years, Robert Karavitch. Together they raised their four children in the Plains Twp. area and were life residence. During these years, Beatrice held various jobs and was a homemaker. Through her whole life her most important role was being a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family.

Beatrice enjoyed having fun. She loved baking, cooking, planning parties, shopping and playing the slot machines at the casino. She was an avid sports fan of the New York Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys.

She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Fleig; grandson, Andrew Casterlin; and her brother, Robert Gould.

Surviving are husband, Robert, at home; sons, Robert Jr. and wife, Colleen, Sugar Notch; George and wife, Betsy, Scranton; daughter, Sandy Casterlin and her husband, Bryan, Plains Twp.; sister, Mona Ulitchney, King of Prussia; sister-in-law, Adela Palausky, Bellville, Ill.; grandchildren, Kimberly, Brenda, Robert III, Brandon, Emily, George Jr., Jennifer, Timothy, Amanda, Kassandra, Breyann and Bryan Jr., 12 great-grandchildren and a little one on the way; several nieces and nephews and extended family.

Beatrice's funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday from Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

To send condolences to the family and for directions to services, please visit www.yanaitisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 21, 2019
