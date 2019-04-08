Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Wallace. View Sign

Beatrice Wallace, 96, of Allentown, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at her home.



Beatrice was born and raised in Sweet Valley and was the daughter of the late Herbert and Elizabeth Lord Morris Wallace, and was the last survivor of their seven children.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, David; grandsons, Richard and Rodney; and great-grandson, Tyler.



She is survived by her children, June Lynn (Lester), Connie Lanning (Tom), Ronald Covert (Diane), Karen Finn (Reese), Debbie Haas (Jeff), Mark Wallace (Kristal), and Robyn Perez. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Marjorie Morris; nieces, nephews and extended family.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with Rev. W. James Pall, pastor of the Maple Grove U.M. Church, officiating.



Friends may call from 1 p.m. to the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.



Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek.



Donations may be made in her name to Maple Grove United Methodist Church, 5876 Main Road, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621.



