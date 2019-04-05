Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Leggieri. View Sign

Benjamin Leggieri, 88, of Hanover Twp., passed away peacefully in his home early Thursday morning, April 4, 2019. He was under the care of Asercare Hospice.



Benjamin was the owner of the former Passieri's then known as Leggieri's Market, located on Grove Street, Wilkes-Barre, for over 50 years.



Mr. Leggieri, son of the late Pasquale and Rachel Ciavarella Leggieri, was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen Passieri Leggieri; sons, Joseph and Benjamin; brothers, Michael and Dominic; sisters, Caroline, Venus and Theresa; brother-in-law, Brad Williams; and sister-in-law, Dolores DiMaggio.



He is survived by grandchildren, Talia Leggieri, Philadelphia; Rachel Leggieri, Pittsburgh; Benjamin Leggieri, Las Vegas; daughter-in-law, Sandra Leggieri, Larksville; stepson, Jay Zoeller and his wife, Lucy, Drums; sister, Toni Williams, California; nephew, Michael Pantano, Hanover Twp.; and brother-in-law, Peter DiMaggio, Doylestown.



Mr. Leggieri was a life member of the Sons of Italy Club, Wyoming Valley Country Club, and St. Al's Church.



A special thanks to his caregivers, Kate, Carol, Caroline, Dani and Donna.



The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in St. Aloysius Church, Wilkes-Barre.



Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions can be given to Aseracare Foundation, Clarks Summit.

Benjamin Leggieri, 88, of Hanover Twp., passed away peacefully in his home early Thursday morning, April 4, 2019. He was under the care of Asercare Hospice.Benjamin was the owner of the former Passieri's then known as Leggieri's Market, located on Grove Street, Wilkes-Barre, for over 50 years.Mr. Leggieri, son of the late Pasquale and Rachel Ciavarella Leggieri, was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen Passieri Leggieri; sons, Joseph and Benjamin; brothers, Michael and Dominic; sisters, Caroline, Venus and Theresa; brother-in-law, Brad Williams; and sister-in-law, Dolores DiMaggio.He is survived by grandchildren, Talia Leggieri, Philadelphia; Rachel Leggieri, Pittsburgh; Benjamin Leggieri, Las Vegas; daughter-in-law, Sandra Leggieri, Larksville; stepson, Jay Zoeller and his wife, Lucy, Drums; sister, Toni Williams, California; nephew, Michael Pantano, Hanover Twp.; and brother-in-law, Peter DiMaggio, Doylestown.Mr. Leggieri was a life member of the Sons of Italy Club, Wyoming Valley Country Club, and St. Al's Church.A special thanks to his caregivers, Kate, Carol, Caroline, Dani and Donna.The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in St. Aloysius Church, Wilkes-Barre.Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.Memorial contributions can be given to Aseracare Foundation, Clarks Summit. Funeral Home Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc - Wilkes Barre

59 Parrish St.

Wilkes Barre , PA 18702

(570) 824-4601 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close