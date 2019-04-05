Benjamin Leggieri, 88, of Hanover Twp., passed away peacefully in his home early Thursday morning, April 4, 2019. He was under the care of Asercare Hospice.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Leggieri.
Benjamin was the owner of the former Passieri's then known as Leggieri's Market, located on Grove Street, Wilkes-Barre, for over 50 years.
Mr. Leggieri, son of the late Pasquale and Rachel Ciavarella Leggieri, was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen Passieri Leggieri; sons, Joseph and Benjamin; brothers, Michael and Dominic; sisters, Caroline, Venus and Theresa; brother-in-law, Brad Williams; and sister-in-law, Dolores DiMaggio.
He is survived by grandchildren, Talia Leggieri, Philadelphia; Rachel Leggieri, Pittsburgh; Benjamin Leggieri, Las Vegas; daughter-in-law, Sandra Leggieri, Larksville; stepson, Jay Zoeller and his wife, Lucy, Drums; sister, Toni Williams, California; nephew, Michael Pantano, Hanover Twp.; and brother-in-law, Peter DiMaggio, Doylestown.
Mr. Leggieri was a life member of the Sons of Italy Club, Wyoming Valley Country Club, and St. Al's Church.
A special thanks to his caregivers, Kate, Carol, Caroline, Dani and Donna.
The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in St. Aloysius Church, Wilkes-Barre.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be given to Aseracare Foundation, Clarks Summit.
Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc - Wilkes Barre
59 Parrish St.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 824-4601
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 5, 2019