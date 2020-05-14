|
|
Bernadette R. Gdovin, 92, of Edwardsville, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton.
She was born March 30, 1928, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Michael and Helen Wisko Gdovin. Bernadette graduated from GAR Memorial High School in 1946. She retired from the security department of First Eastern Bank, where she had been employed by many years. She was a member of Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, Kingston.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy P. Thomas; and brother, Willard Gdovin.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Private interment services will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp., with a memorial Mass to be held a later date.
Donations to honor Bernadette may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Condolences can be sent to www.maher-collins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 14, 2020