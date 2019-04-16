Bernadine Bienias, 92, of Hanover Green, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born May 22, 1927, in Plymouth, she was a daughter of the late John and Frances Lefkoski Yanus.
Bernadine attended Plymouth area schools.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Marlene Ing; brother, George; and son-in-law, John Rogers.
Surviving are her husband of 67 years, George Bienias; daughters, Cindy Rogers and Janet Bienias and her fiancé, Frank Pugliese Jr.; granddaughters, Caitlin Foley and Paige Rogers; great-granddaughter, Grace Maciejczak; several nieces and nephews; and other family and friends.
At Bernadine's request, private funeral services were held by Charles V. Sherbin Funeral Home, Hanover Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 16, 2019