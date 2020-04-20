Home

Bernadine Duda Obituary
Bernadine Duda, 84, formerly of Nanticoke, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Weatherwood Nursing Facility, Weatherly.

Born May 18, 1935, in Nanticoke, Bernadine was the daughter of the late Leo & Victoria Retel Wysocki. Bernadine attended Nanticoke area schools and was a seamstress for the A Rifkin Co.

Bernadine was a member of St. Faustina Parrish.

Bernadine was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, John F. Duda; and her brother, Leo Wysocki Jr.

Bernadine is survived by her son, Richard and Betty Duda; granddaughter, Kim Mahoney; great-granddaughter, Carisa Mahoney; great-great-grandson, Ethan Duda; and brother, Edward Wysocki Sr.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of Bernadine's family.

Funeral arrangements were made by Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 20, 2020
