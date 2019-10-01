Home

POWERED BY

Services
BETZ-JASTREMSKI FUNERAL HOME,INC. - LUZERNE
568 BENNETT ST. LUZERNE
Luzerne, PA 18709
(570) 287-0293
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadine Steele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadine E. Steele

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernadine E. Steele Obituary
Bernadine E. Steele, 89, of Larksville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Waltich Stash. She was a graduate of St. Nicholas School, Wilkes-Barre. She was a member of Holy Family Parish, Luzerne.

Bernie lived most of her life on the Steele family farm. She was an active member of the Lake-Lehman band sponsors. She love decorating and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Emery R. Steele.

She is survived by children, Robert Steele and his wife, June, Sweet Valley; Carol Kassab, Kannapolis, N.C.; Larry Steele and wife, Lori; and Danny Steele, both of Jackson Twp.; Mike Steele, Larksville; grandchildren, Heather Kassab, Erin Smith, Justin Kassab, Josh Steele, Brett Steele, Marcus Steele; and four great-grandchildren; brothers, Joseph Stash, Dallas; and George Stash and wife, Barbara, Pipersville.

The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, with the Rev. Walter Jenkins, CSC, officiating. Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc.

To leave a message of condolence for his family, please visit www.betzjastremski.com. The family wishes to thank Dr. Keishnakant Patel for his kindness during her illness.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernadine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now