Bernadine E. Steele, 89, of Larksville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Waltich Stash. She was a graduate of St. Nicholas School, Wilkes-Barre. She was a member of Holy Family Parish, Luzerne.
Bernie lived most of her life on the Steele family farm. She was an active member of the Lake-Lehman band sponsors. She love decorating and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Emery R. Steele.
She is survived by children, Robert Steele and his wife, June, Sweet Valley; Carol Kassab, Kannapolis, N.C.; Larry Steele and wife, Lori; and Danny Steele, both of Jackson Twp.; Mike Steele, Larksville; grandchildren, Heather Kassab, Erin Smith, Justin Kassab, Josh Steele, Brett Steele, Marcus Steele; and four great-grandchildren; brothers, Joseph Stash, Dallas; and George Stash and wife, Barbara, Pipersville.
The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, with the Rev. Walter Jenkins, CSC, officiating. Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc.
To leave a message of condolence for his family, please visit www.betzjastremski.com. The family wishes to thank Dr. Keishnakant Patel for his kindness during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 1, 2019