Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Bernadine K. Quigley

Bernadine K. Quigley Obituary

Bernadine K. Quigley, 95, of Fort Street, Forty Fort, died Aug. 6, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Elizabeth Ann Section Church, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Joseph J. Piasneschi officiating. The public is invited and are asked to follow CDC guidelines. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

A complete obituary will appear later.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort.


