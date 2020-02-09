Home

POWERED BY

Services
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Church
126 Nesbitt St
Larksville, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Church
126 Nesbitt St
Larksville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadine Mazur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadine L. Mazur

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernadine L. Mazur Obituary
Bernadine L. Mazur, 88, of Mount Laurel, N.J., formerly of Larksville, passed into the hands of the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. 

Born Feb. 17, 1931 in Larksville, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Anna (Fabian) Melovitz. Bernadine was a graduate of Larksville High School, Class of 1948, and a graduate of the Nesbitt Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, with a bachelor's degree and earned her registered nurse license.

During her 50-year career, she served at medical facilities in Milwaukee, Boston, Buffalo and Moorestown, N.J. Her "old school" attentive and loving nursing care always drew praise from her patients and coworkers. Deeply loved for her kindness, warmth and generosity of heart, she exemplified strength especially when solely caring for her husband, John, who suffered from a long-term illness for 35 years. She selflessly sacrificed her time raising her family and caring for others.

She was a consummate sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend and was happiest with the simple things in life such as tending to her flowers and cooking. She especially looked forward to her visits to Longwood Gardens every season. Bernadine was also known for her strong Catholic faith and devotion to the church. She will be deeply missed by everyone who felt her loving kindness, warmth and friendship. She had a loving family and friends from near and far. The love and devotion others felt for her is a testament to the love she gave.

Bernadine was a devoted and caring wife to the love of her life, John Mazur, for 55 years until his passing in 2013. They are now reunited and together forever.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Rita Sarf.

Surviving are her daughter, Cynthia and her husband, John Bozewicz, Lumberton, N.J.; son, John E. Mazur and his wife, Debbie, Hainesport, N.J.; two grandsons, John and Scott Mazur; sister, Joanne Minichowski, Hanover Twp.; and brother, Philip Melovitz, Wilkes-Barre.

Relatives and friends are invited to Bernadine's funeral service in St. John the Baptist Church, 126 Nesbitt St., Larksville, with a visitation beginning at 11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon Tuesday. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Mausoleum, Hanover Twp.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bernadine's memory to St. John the Baptist Church, 126 Nesbitt St., Larksville, PA 18651.

Please visit www.mountlaurelfuneralhome.com to submit online condolences to Bernadine's family. 

Arrangements are by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernadine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -