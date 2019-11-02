Home

McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Saint Leo the Great
Bernadine M. Ricci


1931 - 2019
Bernadine M. Ricci Obituary
Bernadine M. Ricci, 87, passed away peacefully Oct. 30, 2019.

Born Nov. 5, 1931, in Nanticoke, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Gertrude Shemanski Witczak.

The love of her life and her husband of 67 years, Angelo A. Ricci, died March 6, 2019.

Bernadine assisted Angelo in the operation of Angelo's Pizza for many years, but her primary focus was on her family. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends and loved her dogs.

A sister, Josephine Evans, and brother, Joseph "Butch" Witczak, preceded her in death.

Bernadine will be greatly missed by her children, Angelo Jr. and his wife, Patricia; Carmelina and her husband, John Nealon, Jr.; Gerry and his wife, Melanie; and Deborah and her husband, Edward Buratti; grandchildren, Angelo III and wife, Tonya; Angela and husband, John; Kevin and wife, Kristin; Billy and wife, Jennifer; John and wife, Mindy; Andrew and wife, Mollie; Matt and wife, Erin; Deana and husband, Rich; Gerry and wife, Lauren; Brian and wife, Dana; Ryan and wife, Jessica; and Jeff and wife, Lindsey; great-grandchildren, Emma, Sophie, Abigail, Angelo IV, Alexis, Keira, Evelyn, Noah, Vincent, Jack, Lillie, Jacob, Fiona, Gavin, Delaney, Addisyn and Austin; Maxwell and Viola in spirit; sister-in-law, Arlene Witczak; nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Bernadine's entire family extends a special thanks to the loving, compassionate care she received from the staff of The Gardens at East Mountain.

A celebration of Bernadine's life will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday with a visitation at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue there on Tuesday with a 9 a.m. gathering, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Church of Saint Leo the Great. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Nanticoke.

Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to the Church of St. Leo or the SPCA.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Bernadine's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 2, 2019
