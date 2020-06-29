Home

Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-3741
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Tikhon's Monastery Church
175 St. Tikhon's Road
Waymart, PA
Bernadine Scalzo Getzie Obituary

Bernadine Scalzo Getzie, 82, originally from Carbondale, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, after residing several years at Dunmore Health Care Center.

Born Feb. 26, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Scalzo and Mathilda Monachino Scalzo. Bernadine graduated from St. Rose High School in 1956. She worked as a secretary for St. Rose school and then as a secretary for St. Tikhon's. Later in life she worked for Ames Department Store. Bernie loved drinking coffee, eating Italian hoagies and pizza. She had an exceptional love for her children and especially her grandchildren.

Bernadine was preceded in death by her husband, John Getzie Jr.; brother, Bernard; and niece, Gina.

Bernadine is survived by sister, Rosina Lloyd; son, John Getzie III and wife, Katie; grandsons, Johnny and Max; son, Joseph, Arizona; grandson, Dimitri; and granddaughter, Sophia; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Tikhon's Monastery Church, 175 St. Tikhon's Road, Waymart.

Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Published in Citizens' Voice on June 29, 2020
