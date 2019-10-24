|
Bernadine Theresa Stella, 87, of the Hudson section of Plains Twp., returned to the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, while under the care of The Gardens at East Mountain, Plains Twp.
Born in Plains Twp. on May 4, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Clement and Anna Rusnak Pomichter.
She attended schools in the Pittston area and attended Pittston Area High School.
She worked for Barre Slipper, Wilkes-Barre, until she married her husband, Angelo Stella, on June 22, 1950. They settled in the Hudson section of Plains Twp., where Angelo opened his drum school and Bernie helped to run the business for the next 46 years.
Bernie was a devoted Catholic and was a past member of St. Joseph Church, Hudson, until its closure. She later became a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains Twp.
In her spare time, she loved to do puzzle books while drinking her hazelnut Dunkin Donut coffee. She loved to listen and watch polkas on television with the Lawrence Welk Show. She was a New York Yankees and Buffalo Bills fan.
Everyone knew Bernie for her beautiful smile and her kind, natural way of helping her family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents; her husband, Angelo Stella, on Oct. 25,1996; and her sister, Tina Wesser.
Surviving are her son, Billy Angelo Stella and his wife, Patricia, Hudson; daughter, Theresa Ann Brislin and her husband, Hugh, Hilldale; sisters, Ann Marie Brinkel and Dorothy Lindner, both of Cheektowaga, N.Y.; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Twp. The service will be officiated by Deacon Donald Crane.
Interment will be next to her husband in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wyoming. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
A special thank you to the caring and loving staff of The Gardens of East Mountain for the caring concern for Bernie during her time at your facility. God bless you all.
For condolences to the family and for directions to services, please visit www.yanaitisfuneralhome.com.
