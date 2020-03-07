|
|
Bernard "Barney" "Dave" Jacek, 95, of Avoca, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Wesley Village Campus, Pittston, where he was a resident for the last 9 months.
He was born in Avoca, Aug. 6, 1924, and was the son of the late George and Bertha Soltys Jacek.
Barney was a life member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church until its closing and currently a parishioner of Queen Of The Apostles Parish Church, Avoca. He was a graduate of Avoca High School, Class of 1943. After high school he served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a corporal serving in the South Pacific and Korea.
Baseball was his favorite sport and he played with many local teams and practiced with the Wilkes-Barre Barons.
He signed a Uniform Players Contract in 1949, approved by the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, playing with "The Sampson Blues," the Clinton Baseball Club, Clinton, N.C., and the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland OH, as an infielder with a salary of $150.00 per month.
Prior to retirement, he was employed for 30 years by Atlas Chain and Precision, West Pittston. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8335, Avoca.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, uncle and friend.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by infant sister, Josephine; sisters, Dorothy Appnel; and Helen Jacek; brothers, John, Walter and Chester Jacek.
Surviving are his devoted and loving wife of 69 years, Rose Ostrowski Jacek; his sons, Robert and his wife, Jacqueline Jacek, Duryea; and Stephen Jacek, Avoca; grandchildren, Justin, Joshua and Chelsea; great-grandchildren, Kira, Gavin, Jeremy, Jocelyn, Liam, Parker, Grayson, Gianni and Benson; sister-in-law, Frances Anthony, Glen Lyon; cousin Jean Fafinski, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks for the exceptional care and support of the entire staff of the Serenity Unit at Wesley Village and Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. Also, a special thank you to Dr. James Kosik for his outstanding care and support over the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre PA 18701 or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Queen Of The Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Interment will be held in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Avoca.
AMVETS Honor Guard Of Greater Pittston will provide military honors.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesngerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 7, 2020