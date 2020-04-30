Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Charney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Charney Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard Charney Sr. Obituary
Bernard Charney Sr., 88, of West Wyoming, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born in West Wyoming, he was the son of the late William and Ella Jasinski Charney. He was educated in the West Wyoming schools. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Topps Chewing Gum Inc., Duryea, for 32 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Susan Prebish Charney; son, Bernard Charney Jr.; sister, Frances English; brothers, Edmund, James, William Jr., George, Raymond, John and Walter Charney.

Surviving are his granddaughters, Christine and Amanda Charney, West Wyoming; and great-grandchildren, Hayden and Kevin Adams; sister; Irene Ostrowski, West Wyoming; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family from Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

Interment will be in Wyoming Cemetery.

There will be no calling hours.

For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -