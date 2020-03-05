|
|
Bernard Daniel Shinal, 88, of Bear Creek Twp., who lived his first 60 years in his hometown of Wilkes-Barre Twp., passed away peacefully Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Smith Health Care facility, Mountain Top.
Bernie was born in Wilkes-Barre Twp., the third of six children to John and Ann Bobyak Shinal. He was a grandson of an immigrant coal miner from Slovakia. He married Dorothy Palkiewicz in 1951, the daughter of a Polish immigrant coal miner.
Bernie was a graduate of Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School, Class of 1949. From 1973 to 1991, he ran the HVAC unit as a member of the maintenance department for the former Mercy Hospital, Wilkes-Barre. He was a union shop steward for Local Chapter 1199. During the 1960s, Bernie was the eastern Pennsylvania sales representative for Brother Sewing Machine Company and later Morris Sewing Machine Company. He won several national sales contests by selling to buyers wherever he found them, including Amish and other farmers for whom he would replace the new machine's motor with an old-fashioned foot pedal, out of respect for their religious beliefs.
Bernie, as friends and family called him, had several long-term, successful and varied careers, most recently as the caretaker for the Georgetown Settlement Camp, a position he held for 20 years.
Bernie was a lifelong fan of the outdoors and sports, especially baseball. He managed and played on area softball teams which won several league championships in the 1970s. Bernie was a head little league coach for many years at the former St. Joseph's Youth League, Wilkes-Barre Twp., and he was a member of the Georgetown Friar's Club.
In his later years, when not working or selling items among friends at the Blakeslee Corners Flea Market, Bernie spent most of his time and energy on his family, including his children and many grandchildren, with whom he corresponded frequently.
Bernie was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, the former Dorothy C. Palkiewicz Shinal, in 1992; son, retired Cmdr. Bernard V. Shinal (U.S. Navy); daughter-in-law, Mollie Shinal (nee Romanowski); and brothers, John S. and Gerald Shinal.
Surviving are his children, Eugene Shinal, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; Mary Jo Wood and her husband, Dr. Gary Wood, Loudonville, N.Y.; Susan Chandler and her husband, Mark, Cary, Ill.; John G. Shinal and his wife, Arayeh, San Francisco, Calif.; daughter-in-law, Kathy Shinal, Fairfax, Va.; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Eleanor Kluchinski; and Mary Ann Ewasko, both of Wilkes-Barre Twp.; brother, Richard Shinal and his wife, Jean, Jenkins Twp.; sister-in-law, Antoinette Shinal, Pittston; and nieces and nephews. He also left behind his cat, Charlie.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Monday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made in Bernie's memory to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Condolences may be sent by visiting Bernie's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 5, 2020