Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:00 AM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish
40 Park Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Shinal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Daniel Shinal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard Daniel Shinal Obituary
Bernard Daniel Shinal, 88, of Bear Creek Twp., who lived his first 60 years in his hometown of Wilkes-Barre Twp., passed away peacefully Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Smith Health Care facility, Mountain Top.

Bernie was born in Wilkes-Barre Twp., the third of six children to John and Ann Bobyak Shinal. He was a grandson of an immigrant coal miner from Slovakia. He married Dorothy Palkiewicz in 1951, the daughter of a Polish immigrant coal miner.

Bernie was a graduate of Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School, Class of 1949. From 1973 to 1991, he ran the HVAC unit as a member of the maintenance department for the former Mercy Hospital, Wilkes-Barre. He was a union shop steward for Local Chapter 1199. During the 1960s, Bernie was the eastern Pennsylvania sales representative for Brother Sewing Machine Company and later Morris Sewing Machine Company. He won several national sales contests by selling to buyers wherever he found them, including Amish and other farmers for whom he would replace the new machine's motor with an old-fashioned foot pedal, out of respect for their religious beliefs.

Bernie, as friends and family called him, had several long-term, successful and varied careers, most recently as the caretaker for the Georgetown Settlement Camp, a position he held for 20 years.

Bernie was a lifelong fan of the outdoors and sports, especially baseball. He managed and played on area softball teams which won several league championships in the 1970s. Bernie was a head little league coach for many years at the former St. Joseph's Youth League, Wilkes-Barre Twp., and he was a member of the Georgetown Friar's Club.

In his later years, when not working or selling items among friends at the Blakeslee Corners Flea Market, Bernie spent most of his time and energy on his family, including his children and many grandchildren, with whom he corresponded frequently.

Bernie was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, the former Dorothy C. Palkiewicz Shinal, in 1992; son, retired Cmdr. Bernard V. Shinal (U.S. Navy); daughter-in-law, Mollie Shinal (nee Romanowski); and brothers, John S. and Gerald Shinal.

Surviving are his children, Eugene Shinal, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; Mary Jo Wood and her husband, Dr. Gary Wood, Loudonville, N.Y.; Susan Chandler and her husband, Mark, Cary, Ill.; John G. Shinal and his wife, Arayeh, San Francisco, Calif.; daughter-in-law, Kathy Shinal, Fairfax, Va.; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Eleanor Kluchinski; and Mary Ann Ewasko, both of Wilkes-Barre Twp.; brother, Richard Shinal and his wife, Jean, Jenkins Twp.; sister-in-law, Antoinette Shinal, Pittston; and nieces and nephews. He also left behind his cat, Charlie.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Monday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made in Bernie's memory to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Bernie's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -