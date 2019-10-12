|
|
Bernard G. Vodzak, 88, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., surrounded by his loving family.
Bernard was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Lawrence and Mary Kalanick Vodzak. He was a graduate of Coughlin High School, Class of 1949. He was employed as a warehouseman by Pennsylvania Wholesale Drugs and was later employed by Wilkes-Barre Housing Authority.
Bernard was an Air Force veteran, serving in the Korean War. He was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre.
Bernard was an avid gardener and fisherman. He also loved to cook for his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Larry, Joseph, George and John Vodzak.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Mary Joan Wallace Vodzak; children, Joyce Elston and her husband, Thomas, Wilkes-Barre; Bernard Vodzak and his wife, Judy, Wilkes-Barre; Daria Vodzak, Danville; and Michelle Gist and her husband, David, Greenwood, Del.; grandchildren, Brittany Vodzak, Jessica Elston, Amanda Gabriel, Jarrett Gabriel, Michael Vodzak and Ryan Dye; sister, Dolores Redmond and her husband, Richard, Seattle, Wash.; sister-in-law, Caroline Vodzak, Wilkes-Barre; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Family and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday in the church.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, 39 E. Jackson St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Condolences may be sent by visiting Bernard's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 12, 2019