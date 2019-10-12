Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish
40 Park Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish
40 Park Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Vodzak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard G. Vodzak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard G. Vodzak Obituary
Bernard G. Vodzak, 88, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., surrounded by his loving family.

Bernard was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Lawrence and Mary Kalanick Vodzak. He was a graduate of Coughlin High School, Class of 1949. He was employed as a warehouseman by Pennsylvania Wholesale Drugs and was later employed by Wilkes-Barre Housing Authority.

Bernard was an Air Force veteran, serving in the Korean War. He was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

Bernard was an avid gardener and fisherman. He also loved to cook for his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Larry, Joseph, George and John Vodzak.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Mary Joan Wallace Vodzak; children, Joyce Elston and her husband, Thomas, Wilkes-Barre; Bernard Vodzak and his wife, Judy, Wilkes-Barre; Daria Vodzak, Danville; and Michelle Gist and her husband, David, Greenwood, Del.; grandchildren, Brittany Vodzak, Jessica Elston, Amanda Gabriel, Jarrett Gabriel, Michael Vodzak and Ryan Dye; sister, Dolores Redmond and her husband, Richard, Seattle, Wash.; sister-in-law, Caroline Vodzak, Wilkes-Barre; nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Family and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday in the church.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, 39 E. Jackson St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Bernard's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now