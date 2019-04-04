Bernard J. Dancheck, 81, of Mountain Top, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit, Wilkes-Barre, due to complications after a fall..
He was born in Wilkes-Barre, the son of the late Joseph and Emily Macieg Dancheck. He was a graduate of Coughlin High School, and attended Wilkes College, and served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Esther Sapp.
He is survived by his daughters, Susan Barney and her husband, Andy, Larksville; and Maria Sitar and her husband, Michael, Plains Twp.; grandchildren, A.J. Barney, Jacob Heylek and Lucas Heylek; his siblings, Joseph Dancheck, West Chicago, Ill.; Rosalie Dovidas, Toms River, N.J.; Henry Dancheck, Levittown; and Richard Dancheck, Leesport.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday in St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston.
Interment will be in the parish cemetery, Pringle.
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-3398
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 4, 2019