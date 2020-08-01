Home

Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
570-654-3741
Bernard J. Parsons

Bernard J. Parsons Obituary

Bernard J. Parsons, 67, of Yatesville, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 26, 2020, while traveling to his home in Estero, Florida.

Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late William and Teresa Schneck Parsons, and was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School and Wilkes University.

He was a member of St. Barbara's Parish in Exeter.

Bernie was employed by Norfolk Southern railroad for 38 years as a supervisor where he retired. He and Anita spent the last six winters at their home in Estero, Fla., and the last six summers at their home in Yatesville. Bernie will be sadly missed by his family.

Bernie is survived by his wife, the former, Anita Ferraro; daughter, Joy Ann Fumanti and her husband, Eric, Dallas; son, Don Cassetori and wife, Michelle; brothers, William Exeter; Robert and his wife, Carol, Mechanicsburg; and Barry, Washington, D.C.; grandchildren, Alexandra and Ariana Fumanti and Alyson, Camryn and Dylan Cassetori; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., in West Pittston.


