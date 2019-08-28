|
Bernard J. Wendoloski, 94, of Avoca, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Wesley Village Nursing Center, Pittston.
He was born in Duryea on Jan. 21, 1925, and was the son of the late Ignatius and Rose Piesecki Wendoloski.
Bernard was a member of Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, Avoca. He was a graduate of Duryea High School.
After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and served during World War II in the South Pacific. He was assigned to PC 463 providing radio communications for the invasions of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. For most of his life, he worked in the field of television and radio retiring as broadcasting engineer for WYOU Channel 22 after many years of employment.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, the former Mary Reed Wendoloski, who died in 1999; sister, Regina Golden; and brother, Leonard Wendoloski.
Bernard is survived by his children, Patrice Steininger and her husband, Charles, Hopewell, Va.; John and his wife, Christine, Sudbury, Mass.; and Robert and his wife, Irene, Laflin; brother, Chester Wendoloski, South Dakota; grandchildren, Adam and Eric Wendoloski, Lauren Wendoloski, Stephanie Parker, Gail Marie Steininger and Greg Steininger; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the Mass Saturday.
Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery with military honors service provided by the American Veterans Honor Guard of Greater Pittston.
The family would like to thank the staff of Wesley Village for the compassionate care bestowed upon Bernie during his stay.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Village Activities Fund, 215 Roberts Road, Pittston, PA 18640.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 28, 2019