Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home
200 Wyoming Ave
Dupont, PA 18641
(570) 654-1533
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home
200 Wyoming Ave
Dupont, PA 18641
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home
200 Wyoming Ave
Dupont, PA 18641
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
215 Lackawanna Ave.
Dupont, PA
Bernard J. Zielinski Obituary
Bernard J. Zielinski, 89, of Dupont passed away peacefully Wednesday morning at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. He was the husband of Ann Peteah Zielinski, formerly of Moosic. The couple celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on Sept. 5.

He was born in Dupont and was a graduate of the Dupont High School. He was a member of The Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont, where he was a member of the Holy Name Society and attended retreats for over 50 years. He was also a member of the Dupont Lions Club, a life member of the Dupont Hose Company where he served for over 60 years; the American Legion Post 657; Knights of Columbus, Pittston and the Polish American Citizens Club, Dupont.

Bernie was a past president of the Dupont Borough council where he served for many years. He was a U. S. Coast Guard veteran of the Korean Conflict serving on the USCGS Maple on the St. Lawrence Seaway as a Petty Officer 2nd Class.

He was the proprietor of Bernie's Beverage, a distributor for Ma's Old Fashioned, Dupont, and of Bernie's Luncheonette at the Pittston Plaza until his retirement.

A loving husband, father and grandfather he is also survived by daughters, Donna Lazowski and husband, Michael, Dupont; Joanne Perrins and husband, Mark, Dupont and Rosemary Doughtery and husband, Patrick, Pittston Twp.; sons Bernard, Jr. and wife, Paula, Harrisburg; Leonard, Dupont and John, Mount Pocono; 13 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; brother Edward, Dupont; sister Marianne Chadwick, Texas; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 9 a.m. Monday from the Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont ,to be celebrated by the Rev. Thomas Petro, pastor. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Friends may call Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. The Holy Name Society will recite the Rosary at 5 p.m. and the members of the Dupont Lions Club will gather at 4:30 p.m. for a service.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 28, 2019
